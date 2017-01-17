As pot prices drop, legal growers scramble to cut production costs
The increasing supply of legal marijuana is turning into a major buzz kill for growers as prices plunge - and an opportunity for companies that can help cut production costs. Prices are tumbling as formerly illicit cultivators emerge from the shadows to invest millions of dollars in massive pot factories.
