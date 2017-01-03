All Boulder Valley, St. Vrain Valley schools closed today due to snow
The Boulder Valley and St. Vrain Valley School districts this morning announced that all of their schools are closed today due to the overnight snowfall and continued storm conditions. The University of Colorado, which is not yet back in session, will have a delayed 10 a.m. start today for employees.
