Actress and Advocate, Laverne Cox Will Speak At CU Boulder
Laverne Cox, an Emmy-nominated actress, gender equality and equal rights activist, writer, speaker and producer will be speaking at the University of Colorado Boulder on Wednesday, January 25. Her speech, entitled "Ain't I A Woman: My Journey To Womanhood," will focus on the topics of trans-rights and oppression. The speech will be co-hosted by CU's student-run Cultural Events Board and Distinguished Speakers Board , which try to showcase underrepresented cultures and identities.
