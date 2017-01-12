Actress and Advocate, Laverne Cox Will Speak At CU Boulder

Laverne Cox, an Emmy-nominated actress, gender equality and equal rights activist, writer, speaker and producer will be speaking at the University of Colorado Boulder on Wednesday, January 25. Her speech, entitled "Ain't I A Woman: My Journey To Womanhood," will focus on the topics of trans-rights and oppression. The speech will be co-hosted by CU's student-run Cultural Events Board and Distinguished Speakers Board , which try to showcase underrepresented cultures and identities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 303 Magazine.