8 things to do in Boulder County today, Jan. 24, 2017

Join us for a special conversation between Stephen Graham Jones, author of "Mongrels," and Billy J. Stratton, author of "The Fictions of Stephen Graham Jones" tonight at the Boulder Book Store. This spellbinding and darkly humorous coming-of-age story follows an unusual boy whose family lives on the fringe of society and struggles to survive in a hostile world that shuns and fears them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.