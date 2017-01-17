8 things to do in Boulder County toda...

8 things to do in Boulder County today, Jan. 18, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Join Jeff Blumenfeld as he takes you on a trip to Antarctica: the coldest, driest, windiest continent on earth - a journey that a favorite teen in your life can take someday. He will also speak about the "Gift of Sight", a Humanitarian medical mission to a remote region of Nepal to provide quality eye care to the people of this spectacular country, 7 p.m., Changes in Latitude Travel Store, 2525 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder; free; 303-786-8406 or cil.com/travelshows .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10) Tue Holly 16
What happened to Grandma's Kitchen???? Tue Erie-ite 2
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Mon Phillip 701
News Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case Jan 14 Kauna 20
Johnny Ray Thompson Brandenburg Kentucky Jan 12 Tobe 1
Why are Boulder people such A**%OLES ?? (Jul '10) Jan 12 Not From Boulder 80
What a mestizo and a cue ball have in common Jan 10 Rocky 2
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,071 • Total comments across all topics: 278,028,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC