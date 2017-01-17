8 things to do in Boulder County today, Jan. 18, 2017

Join Jeff Blumenfeld as he takes you on a trip to Antarctica: the coldest, driest, windiest continent on earth - a journey that a favorite teen in your life can take someday. He will also speak about the "Gift of Sight", a Humanitarian medical mission to a remote region of Nepal to provide quality eye care to the people of this spectacular country, 7 p.m., Changes in Latitude Travel Store, 2525 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder; free; 303-786-8406 or cil.com/travelshows .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.