8 things to do in Boulder County today, Jan. 17, 2017
Richard Freeman and Mary Taylor will speak about and sign their new book, "The Art of Vinyasa," tonight at the Boulder Book Store. In "The Art of Vinyasa," two of the most well-respected teachers of the Ashtanga style of yoga, Richard Freeman and Mary Taylor, explore this rigorous practice not as a gymnastic feat, but as a meditative form.
