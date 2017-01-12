8 things to do in Boulder County today, Jan. 11, 2017
A boxing match in Brooklyn; life in postwar Bosnia and Herzegovina; the daily routine of a Nigerian midwife; an intimate family moment at home: these scenes and others are woven into "Cameraperson," a tapestry of footage collected over the twenty-five-year career of documentary cinematographer Kirsten Johnson. Through a series of episodic juxtapositions, Johnson explores the relationships between image makers and their subjects, the tension between the objectivity and intervention of the camera, and the complex interaction of unfiltered reality and crafted narrative, 7 p.m., Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $6-$11; 303-444-7328.
