8 things to do in Boulder County toda...

8 things to do in Boulder County today, Jan. 11, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

A boxing match in Brooklyn; life in postwar Bosnia and Herzegovina; the daily routine of a Nigerian midwife; an intimate family moment at home: these scenes and others are woven into "Cameraperson," a tapestry of footage collected over the twenty-five-year career of documentary cinematographer Kirsten Johnson. Through a series of episodic juxtapositions, Johnson explores the relationships between image makers and their subjects, the tension between the objectivity and intervention of the camera, and the complex interaction of unfiltered reality and crafted narrative, 7 p.m., Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $6-$11; 303-444-7328.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case 57 min robert 7
Johnny Ray Thompson Brandenburg Kentucky 1 hr Tobe 1
Why are Boulder people such A**%OLES ?? (Jul '10) 1 hr Not From Boulder 80
What a mestizo and a cue ball have in common Jan 10 Rocky 2
News JonBenet Ramsey: Twenty Years of Plot Twists in... Jan 8 Copsarecrooks 7
free tess damm!! (Mar '07) Jan 6 Thomas Alexander 78
Welcome To Boulder : ) Jan 3 Shut up 3
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,652 • Total comments across all topics: 277,849,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC