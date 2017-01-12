70 units of middle-income housing app...

70 units of middle-income housing approved for northeast Boulder

A rendering of the entrance of Velo Park in northeast Boulder with the micro-market, co-working space and residential units. The city Planning Board has approved a developer's plan to put 70 middle-income housing units on a vacant northeast Boulder plot that's surrounded by an unusually eclectic mix of activity.

