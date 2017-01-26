5 Questions with owner of Niwot window maker Alpen High Performance

Jesus Escobar works to set a piece of glass into a window frame at Alpen window manufacturer on Wednesday in Boulder. For more photos of the window making process go to www.dailycamera.com When New York's Empire State Building went green in 2010, replacing all of its double-paned windows with high-performance glass, the story was covered by the Wall Street Journal, USA Today and others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.