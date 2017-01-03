'4+1' program gives some CU Boulder s...

'4+1' program gives some CU Boulder students faster track to master's degree

13 hrs ago

Starting this semester, future teachers and school administrators can get a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in five years through a new program at the University of Colorado's Boulder campus. The "4+1" program will allow students to earn a bachelor's degree in ethnic studies and a master's degree in curriculum or a master's degree in educational foundations and policy in five years, which will save them time and money.

