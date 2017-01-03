'4+1' program gives some CU Boulder students faster track to master's degree
Starting this semester, future teachers and school administrators can get a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in five years through a new program at the University of Colorado's Boulder campus. The "4+1" program will allow students to earn a bachelor's degree in ethnic studies and a master's degree in curriculum or a master's degree in educational foundations and policy in five years, which will save them time and money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JonBenet Ramsey: Twenty Years of Plot Twists in...
|14 hr
|Copsarecrooks
|7
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Sat
|Annita
|699
|free tess damm!! (Mar '07)
|Jan 6
|Thomas Alexander
|78
|What a mestizo and a cue ball have in common
|Jan 5
|Inquisitor
|1
|Welcome To Boulder : )
|Jan 3
|Shut up
|3
|Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11)
|Dec 30
|Joel
|28
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|Dec 30
|KCinNYC
|4
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC