27 jobs cut at Boulder Brands in plan to close facility
Pinnacle Foods Inc. will cut 27 jobs from its Boulder Brands division, according to documents filed with the state Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JonBenet Ramsey: Twenty Years of Plot Twists in...
|Sun
|Copsarecrooks
|7
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Sat
|Annita
|699
|free tess damm!! (Mar '07)
|Jan 6
|Thomas Alexander
|78
|What a mestizo and a cue ball have in common
|Jan 5
|Inquisitor
|1
|Welcome To Boulder : )
|Jan 3
|Shut up
|3
|Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11)
|Dec 30
|Joel
|28
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|Dec 30
|KCinNYC
|4
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC