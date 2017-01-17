$2,000 in student fees going toward Milo Yiannopoulos visit to CU Boulder
With the event just a week away, one of the University of Colorado student groups organizing a visit to the Boulder campus by conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulus requested and received $2,000 in student fees for the event. The funding request was made and approved on Wednesday evening by the Student Organization Allocation Committee , which considers requests from student groups to use student fees for events, travel and operating costs.
