14 things to do in Boulder County today, Jan. 25, 2017

Mark Sundeen, author of the best-selling book "The Man Who Quit Money," will share his newest work "The Unsettlers." Join us as he traces the search for the simple life through the visionaries, ascetics, and artists that inspired three very different couples to walk away from the life they knew in order to find a better existence, 7 p.m., Chautauqua Community House, 301 Morning Glory Drive, Boulder; $7-$10; 303-440-7666 or chautauqua.com .

