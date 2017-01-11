11 things to do in Boulder County today, Jan. 9, 2017

Sharing a unique artistic bond and comraderie in expressing art, primarily we are colorists first - apparent in all of our works from abstracts to landscapes and expressionistic works. "Girl Painters West" artists are Jacque Michelle, Laurie Donlon, Penny Peterson, Alice Renouf, Margot Rowan, Laura Brenton and Lancene Cadora, 9 a.m., Ace Self Storage Community Art Gallery, 4635 Broadway, Boulder; free; 303-444-7870 or acestorageboulder.com/ace-community-art-gallery .

