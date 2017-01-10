10 things to do in Boulder County today, Jan. 23, 2017
Since 1964, Cosmic Microwave Background has revealed insight into the origin of the universe becoming a pillar of evidence for the Big Bang. Learn about the history of CMB observations, what they have taught us, and the story of the scientists who continue the search for the universe's earliest origins.
