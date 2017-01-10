10 takeaways from a citywide survey about living in Boulder
Keney Shah, left, and his wife Nishi, both visiting from Georgia, take photos and videos around Chautauqua Park and the Flatirons on Friday. The results of the 2016 National Citizen Survey in Boulder are available online for the public to view, as are reports comparing these results with those from past years in the city and with current national benchmarks.
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|8 hr
|Kauna
|14
|Johnny Ray Thompson Brandenburg Kentucky
|Thu
|Tobe
|1
|Why are Boulder people such A**%OLES ?? (Jul '10)
|Thu
|Not From Boulder
|80
|What a mestizo and a cue ball have in common
|Jan 10
|Rocky
|2
|JonBenet Ramsey: Twenty Years of Plot Twists in...
|Jan 8
|Copsarecrooks
|7
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jan 7
|Annita
|699
|free tess damm!! (Mar '07)
|Jan 6
|Thomas Alexander
|78
