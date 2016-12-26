Xcel still restoring energy to about 2,200 customers after intense wind storm
An Xcel Energy crew works on putting in a power pole on 28th Street just south of the intersection of Palo Parkway on Thursday Sept 29, 2016. Xcel Energy employees worked through Christmas night and are continuing to restore power to thousands who still do not have electricity after a furious storm brought winds as high as 110 mph to the foothills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Case Against Karr Falls Apart (Aug '06)
|Sat
|Shalizar
|383
|Twenty years later, there's little hope that Jo...
|Dec 24
|candy
|15
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Dec 21
|Thomad
|695
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Dec 20
|Tobias
|1,137
|Biggest police error over JonBenet revealed by ...
|Dec 19
|berrytea333
|5
|Why are Boulder people such A**%OLES ?? (Jul '10)
|Dec 19
|CO Native
|79
|Boulder's My Trail Co., successor to GoLite, up...
|Dec 16
|jadwin79
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC