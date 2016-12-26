Xcel still restoring energy to about ...

Xcel still restoring energy to about 2,200 customers after intense wind storm

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

An Xcel Energy crew works on putting in a power pole on 28th Street just south of the intersection of Palo Parkway on Thursday Sept 29, 2016. Xcel Energy employees worked through Christmas night and are continuing to restore power to thousands who still do not have electricity after a furious storm brought winds as high as 110 mph to the foothills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Case Against Karr Falls Apart (Aug '06) Sat Shalizar 383
News Twenty years later, there's little hope that Jo... Dec 24 candy 15
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Dec 21 Thomad 695
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Dec 20 Tobias 1,137
News Biggest police error over JonBenet revealed by ... Dec 19 berrytea333 5
Why are Boulder people such A**%OLES ?? (Jul '10) Dec 19 CO Native 79
News Boulder's My Trail Co., successor to GoLite, up... Dec 16 jadwin79 1
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Ebola
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Earthquake
  5. Wall Street
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,524 • Total comments across all topics: 277,373,385

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC