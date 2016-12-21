Woman killed, former Boulder mayor Bob Greenlee hurt in crash
A woman was killed and former Boulder mayor was seriously hurt in a five-vehicle, chain-reaction crash on La Veta Pass, authorities say. Robert D. Greenlee, 75, of Lafayette, was driving a sport utility vehicle that apparently instigated the wreck on U.S. 160 at about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, the Colorado State Patrol said Thursday.
