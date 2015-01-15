Twenty years later, there's little hope that JonBenet Ramsey's murder will ever be solved
There are 15 comments on the Denver Post story from Yesterday, titled Twenty years later, there's little hope that JonBenet Ramsey's murder will ever be solved. In it, Denver Post reports that:
John and Patsy Ramsey, the parents of JonBenet Ramsey, meet with a small selected group of the local Colorado media after four months of silence in Boulder on May 1, 1997. JonBenet Ramsey's murder case is so entangled in tainted evidence, faulty police work and conflicting suspect theories that the Boulder County district attorney recently warned that it would be difficult to solve even if an upcoming third round of DNA testing generates a match in the FBI's national offender database.
#1 Friday
Wow, this is pathetic. The author does not ask the DA about his recent statement that he knows who the killer IS and if a case would could be brought to court, he would tell everyone who that was.
But that was a few days ago. He's back to the usual, "the problems are unlimited in the Ramsey case."
The big, vicious bullies on the block, with over 200 false perps, the endless $$$$$ from them:
One of their lawyers threatening NOT THE REAL KILLER, but CBS, "CBS will go down for what they did." Same old cowardice and threats, and profiteering off of this case.
|
#2 Friday
The DA shut up so fast because DJtRump probably did the deed. The great orange stain LOVES young blonde virgin models. Loved JonBenet to DEATH. So now IT threatens the media again, probably by twitter-tantrum.
|
#3 Friday
Oh yes indeed. The DA said something on the other side of the world, no doubt, believing it would stay there, and the bullies responded on Twitter, about how any times one of his clients had been "cleared" and "suddenly" the same DA "remembers" in time to say something to a local paper that THE PROBLEMS IN THE RAMSEY CASE ARE ENDLESS.
SO embarrassing once again.
|
#4 Friday
As that BRAVE grand juror proved the other day, it's the now 3 DA's in Boulder that are easily intimidated by the big bullies with the money and power. ONCE you give this case, and the similar Midyette case to REAL Boulder citizens that live there, the most educated area in the United States, with advanced critical thinking skills, like the grand juror, THEY know what to do. THEY do not get "confused." Either you get up on the witness stand and lie like Molly Midyette, OR you hide behind your $$$$$ lawyers like Alex, the verdict is THE SAME, GUILTY.
You would think that when the new DNA tests come back, that an arrest would FINALLY happen, since the LAST vestige of the intruder theory has been COMPLETELY KNOCKED OUT. NO REASONABLE DOUBT. NO INTRUDER SUSPECTS. Then it goes to THE PEOPLE OF BOULDER, who already know how to handle these cases. I have confidence in THEM.
|
#5 Friday
Yeah, what gives??? I suppose there is a chance that Garnett stated that the case would be difficult to solve even with a dna match before he gave the interview to the Australian press stating he knew who killed Jonbenet. Anybody know when and to whom Garnett stated that the case would be difficult to solve even with a dna match??? This comes right when I was thinking Garnett and Testa were on to something or someone.
|
#6 Yesterday
The same rich doth no wrong mentality exists.
Connect Dtrump to Jepstein Orgy Island and Clinton on Ramsey Squadron Red Leer 35 or Black Leer 55 and the whole house of cards falleth
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#7 Yesterday
Trump has never been to Bill Clinton's buddy Jeff Epstein's pedophile island, but, Bill has made many trips there, Bill is the reason Epstein never went and did hard time. Birds of a feather, and Hillary doesn't care one bit.
|
Since: Oct 16
670
Location hidden
|
#8 Yesterday
A district attorney who has publicly stated that he knows the name of the killer is going to have a difficult time trying to take that back. Difficult to solve when you KNOW who the killer is?????? If that be the case, Mr. Garnett, you have no business being district attorney. Put up or shut up.
Had all I can take of liars and manipulaters in Boulder. JonBenet Ramsey deserves much more. She deserves justice.
|
#9 Yesterday
If JR and PR had been indicted on the charges the GJ originally brought, they would have been found guilty. They weren't charged with murder, but of placing JBR in an unsafe situation that led to her death, and then helping cover it up. There is no evidence of an intruder, and the GJ recognized that. If I had been in their place, I would have done the same, esp if I thought it was Burke, who couldn't be charged or even named, but could still have committed murder as a result of child abuse. Even the Ramsey's thought they were going to jail. If that had happened, don't know what the outcome would have been regarding Burke and I have no idea what the sentences would be for the specific charges. It's getting wearisome arguing the overwhelming circumstantial evidence with these off-the-wall bizarre theories, so you JDIs, keep it up! I support you and so do most of the people who know anything about this case. The majority of people who have seen the latest shows, read Kolar's book, and seen the Dr Phil interviews think BDI and so do I. The crazy psycho mother is the second most popular theory, and JDI is the third (because he was molesting JBR-no evidence of that whatsoever). The people of Boulder may be laid back, but they're not stupid-they would have convicted on the original charges!
|
#10 Yesterday
Sorry, I meant RDIs. I'm a BDI
|
AsunciÃ³n, Paraguay
|
#11 Yesterday
Shame on you FBi!
|
Since: Oct 16
670
Location hidden
|
#12 Yesterday
Alex Hunter had no choice but to convene a GJ after Steve Thomas' book came out. Even made a big deal of bringing in Kane as Special Prosecutor. Despite what some believe about the Ramsey's being concerned that they might be going to prison, I don't think they or Hunter even gave this a moment's notice. After all, Hunter knew he held the trump card, and he played it. The murder of JonBenet Ramsey was a political issue, according to Hunter, and no Ramsey was going down. The fix was in from the jump.
Break the cycle, Stan Garnett. Be your own man, not a puppet whose strings are being pulled by the Machine. JonBenet deserves better and so do the people of Boulder.
|
Since: Dec 16
244
Location hidden
|
#13 Yesterday
I'm not sure Hunter could have done anything BUT sweep the Indictments under the carpet. The third party that the Ramseys were 'assisting' was too young to be named in any subsequent proceedings.
Perhaps all Hunter could do was what he did. Tell the world there was a 'lack of evidence'.
|
#14 Yesterday
The eggnog-schnockered DedRed flies at midnight.
|
#15 Yesterday
Quote: I'm not sure Hunter could have done anything BUT sweep the Indictments under the carpet...
Alex had plenty of experience doing just that. He told the Sid Wells grand jury to MAKE NO DECISION, do NOT vote on an indictment, and walked the suspect, Thayne Smika, right out the door, after he left the jurisdiction as fast as he could go. By the time Stan Garnett tried to right that wrong by indicting him in 2011, Smika had a 28 year jump on law enforcement in hiding.
|
