Trial in north Boulder shooting death delayed until April

Miriam Nayeh, 31, is charged with accessory to murder in the shooting death of Andrew Duncan. Cody Nelson, who has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Andrew Duncan, is seen in court on May 25, 2016, The two suspects charged in the fatal shooting at a north Boulder mobile-home park early this year have had their trial pushed back by three months.

