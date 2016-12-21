Thousands without power in Boulder area as wind gusts top 90 mph
High winds knocked down this tree on Boulder's University Hill Sunday afternoon, causing a road closure along Aurora Avenue between 11th and 12th streets. Winds held steady above 60 mph throughout the city for most of Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, with gusts near or above 90 mph recorded in multiple foothills locations, including NCAR, Gold Hill and Rocky Flats.
