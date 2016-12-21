State Patrol wants more money to police drivers in U.S. 36 toll lanes
This 2015 file photo shows traffic on the E-470 toll road at the intersection with Smoky Hill Road in Aurora. Speeding motorists and lane dodgers are contributing to hazardous conditions in the managed lanes on U.S. 36 between Denver and Boulder, prompting the State Patrol to ask the legislature for more than $200,000 this coming year to beef up patrols along the heavily traveled corridor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JonBenet Ramsey: Twenty Years of Plot Twists in...
|21 hr
|Undrtheradar
|6
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|23 hr
|Ban Boulder
|8
|Case Against Karr Falls Apart (Aug '06)
|Dec 24
|Shalizar
|383
|Twenty years later, there's little hope that Jo...
|Dec 24
|candy
|15
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Dec 21
|Thomad
|695
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Dec 20
|Tobias
|1,137
|Biggest police error over JonBenet revealed by ...
|Dec 19
|berrytea333
|5
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC