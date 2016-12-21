'Miracle' reunites formerly homeless woman with family in Boulder
Nessa Meadows talks with her granddaughter Mia Meadows, 11, while spending time with her family at her new apartment on Friday in Boulder. Meadows was formerly homeless and gets to spend this Christmas with her family in her new apartment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Case Against Karr Falls Apart (Aug '06)
|20 hr
|Shalizar
|383
|Twenty years later, there's little hope that Jo...
|Sat
|candy
|15
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Dec 21
|Thomad
|695
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Dec 20
|Tobias
|1,137
|Biggest police error over JonBenet revealed by ...
|Dec 19
|berrytea333
|5
|Why are Boulder people such A**%OLES ?? (Jul '10)
|Dec 19
|CO Native
|79
|Boulder's My Trail Co., successor to GoLite, up...
|Dec 16
|jadwin79
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC