Longmont police search for man who stole laptops from Walmart

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Daily Camera

Longmont police are searching for a man who left Walmart without paying for two laptop computers Saturday night. In the surveillance photo, the man is wearing a black jacket and black hat at the store at 2285 Ken Pratt Blvd. The furor over General Motors' deadly ignition switch has the potential to doom the car key, a technology drivers have been using for 65 years.

