Longmont family helps Ugandan children, One School at a Time

Lydia and Margaret, twin sisters living in Uganda, have been able to do something that most girls in the east African country get to do - graduate from high school. They did so through hard work, but also from financial help from Longmont resident Susan Roth and her family, who have been sending $500 a year to help the girls pay for books and uniforms for the past decade.

