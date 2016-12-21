Longmont, Boulder mayors sign open letter to Trump on climate change

Longmont Mayor Dennis Coombs joined 47 other mayors across the United States, including Boulder's Suzanne Jones, in signing an open letter to President-elect Donald Trump on climate action this week, according to a news release from Sustainable Resilient Longmont. The open letter, posted on Medium.com, states that the mayors come from both red and blue states, but all feel that climate change is an important issue that needs to be addressed with federal funding to expand renewable energy sources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.