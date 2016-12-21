Longmont-based Oskar Blues "Beerito" makes WSJ list of top regional brews
Kelsy Colvin pours a taster of beer for a customer at the Tasty Weasel in Longmont on Tuesday. Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer Dec. 27, 2016 For those of you who are not craft beer aficionados, creating new beers out of ingredients that are only available regionally is now a thing, or at least more of a thing than it once was.
