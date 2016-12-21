Longmont and Boulder County cone zones: Friday, Dec. 30, 2016

Main Street: Remaining work on the St. Vrain River bridge replacement project includes installation of sidewalks and bridge railings, installation of the bike path trail underneath and back up to the bridge, and completion of decorative rock columns along the bridge.The anticipated completion for all bridge work is February. Main Street, 15th Avenue: Lane closings are expected at various times between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for traffic signal work at 15th Avenue and Main Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.