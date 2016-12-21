Kate Hudson's Fabletics to open store in Boulder
Fabletics, the activewear company co-founded by actress Kate Hudson, plans to open a Boulder retail location in 2017, one of a dozen stores planned nationwide during the new year. Fabletics operates a digital platform and membership base of 1 million but has grown rapidly in terms of physical retail locations.
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Case Against Karr Falls Apart (Aug '06)
|13 hr
|Slit354
|384
|JonBenet Ramsey: Twenty Years of Plot Twists in...
|Tue
|Undrtheradar
|6
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Tue
|Ban Boulder
|8
|Twenty years later, there's little hope that Jo...
|Dec 24
|candy
|15
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Dec 21
|Thomad
|695
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Dec 20
|Tobias
|1,137
|Biggest police error over JonBenet revealed by ...
|Dec 19
|berrytea333
|5
