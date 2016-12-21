JonBenet Ramsey was found dead in 1996
Police are investigating the mysterious strangling of a 6-year-old former Little Miss Colorado, whose body was found in her father's Tudor-style house in Boulder, Colo., only hours after he received a ransom note saying she was kidnaped. JonBenet Ramsey was discovered dead in the basement the morning after she opened Christmas presents with her family.
