JonBenet Ramsey: Twenty Years of Plot Twists in Colorado's Biggest Murder Mystery

From the get-go, the baffling 1996 murder of six-year-old JonBenet Ramsey seemed tailor-made for tabloid exploitation. It had all the right elements: a child beauty queen, brutally murdered in her upscale Boulder home on Christmas night; a histrionic stage mother and rich father, who promptly went on national television to proclaim their innocence; a suspect list that included Santa Claus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.