Inside basement where JonBenet Ramsey was murdered: Shattered windows, Halloween decorations and ...
Shocking new footage reportedly shows the basement where JonBenet Ramsey 's body was discovered the new after Christmas 20 years ago. The police video - recorded on Boxing Day 1996 - shows the basement of the Boulder, Colorado home shortly after her mum Patsy called to report her daughter as missing.
