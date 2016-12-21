Home for Christmas: Boulder cat found after going missing for 50 days
Max the cat sits in front of the Christmas tree after returning to his Boulder home following 50 days lost outside. In what his owners are calling a "miracle," the 9-year-old orange tabby was found safe after being lost outside in Boulder for almost two months.
