From knives to a grenade, Boulder County Justice Center confiscates potentially dangerous items
Boulder County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Bussard holds the tray where confiscated items are collected from people coming through security at the Boulder County Justice Center on Dec. 14. X-ray light illuminated what Boulder County Justice Center court security identified as a grenade passing through the machine, and at first they didn't know whether ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Case Against Karr Falls Apart (Aug '06)
|21 hr
|Splits9298
|384
|Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11)
|Fri
|Joel
|28
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|Fri
|KCinNYC
|4
|JonBenet Ramsey: Twenty Years of Plot Twists in...
|Dec 27
|Undrtheradar
|6
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Dec 27
|Ban Boulder
|8
|Twenty years later, there's little hope that Jo...
|Dec 24
|candy
|15
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Dec 21
|Thomad
|695
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC