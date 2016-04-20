For some girls, first lady rivals Beyonce as a role model

This April 20, 2016 file photo shows first lady Michelle Obama giving a hug to a child during the annual White House Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day event attended by the children of Executive Office employees, young people from Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, SchoolTalk, and the D.C. Child and Family Services Agency, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. The feel-good initiatives of first lady Michelle Obama have served as both inspiration and eight years of teaching moments for many families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.