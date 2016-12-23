Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case

Over the past 20 years several popular myths have plagued the investigation of the murder of child pageant queen JonBenA©t Ramsey including the following: Myth: An absence of footprints in snow on the Ramsey's driveway outside a basement window at their home contradicts the intruder killer theory. Photographs taken the day JonBenA©t's body was found show someone could have easily walked on dry concrete to basement windows without stepping in snow, former Ramsey case consultant Lou Smit said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.