Fire Threatens Several CO Homes

Fire Threatens Several CO Homes

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: FireHouse.com

Dec. 26--A late-night brush fire between Boulder and Lyons was knocked down overnight after spreading quickly under dry, windy conditions and prompting home evacuations. The fire, which began near the corner of North Foothills Highway and Lefthand Canyon Drive, was first reported to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office at about 11:10 p.m., Cmdr.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Case Against Karr Falls Apart (Aug '06) Sat Shalizar 383
News Twenty years later, there's little hope that Jo... Sat candy 15
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Dec 21 Thomad 695
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Dec 20 Tobias 1,137
News Biggest police error over JonBenet revealed by ... Dec 19 berrytea333 5
Why are Boulder people such A**%OLES ?? (Jul '10) Dec 19 CO Native 79
News Boulder's My Trail Co., successor to GoLite, up... Dec 16 jadwin79 1
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,955 • Total comments across all topics: 277,351,931

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC