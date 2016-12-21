Elks Lodge, a fading Boulder institution, looks to bounce back
Fifty years ago, when the local branch of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, better known as the Elks Lodge, opened its campus on 28th Street in north Boulder, the club had 3,500 members and was one of the most active social and charitable groups in the area. Today, the Elks Lodge in Boulder has just 414 members, having struggled to recruit enough young people to account for the many older ones who have passed.
