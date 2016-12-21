Eight Sunday Brunches to Celebrate the New Year in Denver and Boulder

The first meal of the new year could very well set the tone for the rest of 2017, so make sure you get Sunday brunch right on January 1. Whether you're looking to usher in the New Year with friends, family and food or simply need to drown the memories of the night before, head to one of these brunch spots to bring on 2017 in style. 1. Cafe Aion 1235 Pennsylvania Avenue, Boulder 303-993-8131 New Year's Day on The Hill in Boulder begins with the spread at Cafe Aion, offering fresh-fried doughnut holes, paella pans of eggs with custom toppings, Bloody Marys by the pitcher and a lot more, starting at 9 a.m. Grab a reservation online at Cafe Aion's website .

