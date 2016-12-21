CU Boulder Police Chief Melissa Zak to take new campus safety position
University of Colorado Police Chief Melissa Zak is photographed during a November walk-through in the stairwell where a man threatening people with a machete was shot in October. University of Colorado police Chief Melissa Zak will leave her post as the school's top cop to fill the newly created position of assistant vice chancellor of safety.
