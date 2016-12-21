CU Boulder forgave $7,205 in parking ...

CU Boulder forgave $7,205 in parking tickets in exchange for 1,454 pounds of donated food

University of Colorado senior Paul Pustea puts a parking receipt on his dashboard on the top level of the Euclid Autopark on the University of Colorado campus in Boulder on May 31. ) The event brought in 1,454 pounds of food in the form of 1,784 food items, which were then donated to Boulder's Harvest of Hope Pantry, a Boulder food assistance program.

