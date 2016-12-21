CU Boulder forgave $7,205 in parking tickets in exchange for 1,454 pounds of donated food
University of Colorado senior Paul Pustea puts a parking receipt on his dashboard on the top level of the Euclid Autopark on the University of Colorado campus in Boulder on May 31. ) The event brought in 1,454 pounds of food in the form of 1,784 food items, which were then donated to Boulder's Harvest of Hope Pantry, a Boulder food assistance program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Daily.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JonBenet Ramsey: Twenty Years of Plot Twists in...
|7 hr
|Undrtheradar
|6
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|9 hr
|Ban Boulder
|8
|Case Against Karr Falls Apart (Aug '06)
|Dec 24
|Shalizar
|383
|Twenty years later, there's little hope that Jo...
|Dec 24
|candy
|15
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Dec 21
|Thomad
|695
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Dec 20
|Tobias
|1,137
|Biggest police error over JonBenet revealed by ...
|Dec 19
|berrytea333
|5
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC