Burke Ramsey files $750M defamation suit over CBS series about sister JonBenet's murder
Host Phil McGraw and Burke Ramsey appear in a clip from the "Dr. Phil" show that aired in September. Today, Atlanta-based attorney Lin Wood filed a defamation lawsuit, with 29-year-old Burke Ramsey as the sole plaintiff, against CBS, for its production "The Case Of: JonBenet Ramsey," a four-hour "docu-series," as it was described by the network.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JonBenet Ramsey: Twenty Years of Plot Twists in...
|Tue
|Undrtheradar
|6
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Tue
|Ban Boulder
|8
|Case Against Karr Falls Apart (Aug '06)
|Dec 24
|Shalizar
|383
|Twenty years later, there's little hope that Jo...
|Dec 24
|candy
|15
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Dec 21
|Thomad
|695
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Dec 20
|Tobias
|1,137
|Biggest police error over JonBenet revealed by ...
|Dec 19
|berrytea333
|5
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC