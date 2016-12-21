Burke Ramsey files $750M defamation suit over CBS series about sister JonBenet's murder

Host Phil McGraw and Burke Ramsey appear in a clip from the "Dr. Phil" show that aired in September. Today, Atlanta-based attorney Lin Wood filed a defamation lawsuit, with 29-year-old Burke Ramsey as the sole plaintiff, against CBS, for its production "The Case Of: JonBenet Ramsey," a four-hour "docu-series," as it was described by the network.

