Boulder's middle: What's the price of admission?

Boulder's drafted Middle Income Housing Strategy is a set of policy guidelines designed to facilitate the creation or preservation of 3,500 new "middle-income" housing units by 2030. But housing in the city is so costly that many of the people this strategy seeks to protect - that is, those earning between 80 and 150 percent of the area median income - make more than six figures, in many cases.

