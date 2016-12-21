Boulder's Head Rush Technologies sued after zip line injury
A Boulder company is being sued in California for the failure of its zip line equipment that resulted in a worker at an adventure park being seriously injured. Head Rush Technologies, a manufacturer of equipment for use in climbing and zip lining, is facing a personal injury suit in San Bernardino District Court from Jeromy Hernandez.
