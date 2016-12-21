Boulder weather: Sunny skies with a high of 49 today

Five-day forecast Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here National Weather Service See what the National Weather service is predicting here 24-Hour satellite Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here Real-time conditions See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here Boulder should see clear skies and highs in the 40 today but could see some strong winds overnight, according to the National Weather Service. Today's forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 49 and an overnight low of 29, with winds 9 to 17 mph and gusts as high as 26 mph.

