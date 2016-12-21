Boulder weather: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 55

Five-day forecast Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here National Weather Service See what the National Weather service is predicting here 24-Hour satellite Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here Real-time conditions See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here Boulder should see highs in the 50s today even as winds continue to pick up, according to the National Weather Service. Today's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 55 and an overnight low of 28, with winds 15 to 23 mph and gusts as high as 37 mph.

