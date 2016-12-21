Boulder scientist Frank Kreith lands top engineering honor
University of Colorado professor emeritus Frank Kreith, 94, is the recipient of the AAES 2017 John Fritz Medal. University of Colorado professor emeritus Frank Kreith is closing out the year by claiming what the American Association of Engineering Societies bills as the highest award in the engineering profession.
