Boulder residents pitch in to fund family's 'dream' trip back to Mexico
On the other end of the line was Lynn Morgan, a longtime member of the Colorado Athletic Club in Boulder, where Arispe Mendoza, a 44-year-old Mexican immigrant, has worked as a custodian for 18 years - all but a few weeks of his time in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Case Against Karr Falls Apart (Aug '06)
|Fri
|Splits9298
|384
|Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11)
|Fri
|Joel
|28
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|Fri
|KCinNYC
|4
|JonBenet Ramsey: Twenty Years of Plot Twists in...
|Dec 27
|Undrtheradar
|6
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Dec 27
|Ban Boulder
|8
|Twenty years later, there's little hope that Jo...
|Dec 24
|candy
|15
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Dec 21
|Thomad
|695
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC