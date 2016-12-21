Boulder County coroner says Rashaan S...

Boulder County coroner says Rashaan Salaam shot himself in head

Read more: LongmontFYI

Rashaan Salaam, the University of Colorado's Heisman Trophy-winning running back who later played for the Chicago Bears, killed himself with a gunshot to the head, the Boulder County Coroner's Office ruled on Thursday.

