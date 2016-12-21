As EFAA transitions out of Broomfield, FISH will expand services
Broomfield FISH is growing and taking on new tasks - specifically picking up where Emergency Family Assistance Association is taking a step back in Broomfield. On Tuesdays, EFAA currently has a case manager in Broomfield on site to offer emergency assistance to families in need, but starting in January, FISH will be fully taking over basic-needs assistance for all Broomfield residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Case Against Karr Falls Apart (Aug '06)
|Sat
|Shalizar
|383
|Twenty years later, there's little hope that Jo...
|Sat
|candy
|15
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Dec 21
|Thomad
|695
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Dec 20
|Tobias
|1,137
|Biggest police error over JonBenet revealed by ...
|Dec 19
|berrytea333
|5
|Why are Boulder people such A**%OLES ?? (Jul '10)
|Dec 19
|CO Native
|79
|Boulder's My Trail Co., successor to GoLite, up...
|Dec 16
|jadwin79
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC